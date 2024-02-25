Stolen lorry recovered as cops intensify operations on highway robberies in Njoro

Four suspects connected to two violent robberies reported in Naivasha and Gilgil were arrested Saturday in Njoro, Nakuru County, and a motor vehicle stolen in one of the incidents recovered.

The suspects had robbed a driver and sodomised him in a macabre attack.

Police said a joint team of Nairobi and Nakuru detectives while pursuing a robbery incident reported at Naivasha Police Station on Valentines Day intercepted two suspects believed to be accomplices in the case, who were driving a Mitsubishi truck (FH).

Upon interrogations, detectives established that the two suspects were on their way to meet two other suspected accomplices in Njoro town.

An ambush staged came through when the targeted suspects dropped at the vehicle looking for their suspected partners in crime.

With the four in cuffs, it was further established that the said truck had been robbed in Gilgil at Elementaita area when the driver who had been hired to offer transport services was abducted, sodomized and left tied up at a construction site within Punda Milia section, Friday 23.

Police said in the latter incident, the 38-year-old driver was also robbed off Sh55,000 and his mobile phone by a six-member gang, who disabled the lorry tracker and disappeared.

The victim had been rushed to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

The recovered vehicle has since been towed and detained at Njoro Police Station where the suspects were also booked pending further police action.

Police say they are looking for more suspects over the incident.

Those arrested were identified as Evans Mwangi Njenga, 45 and Geoffrey Kamau Hinga, 53, Peter Wahinyo Wanyoike, 45 and Julius Gichagu Wanguno, 32.

They will face serious charges including sodomy.

Such attacks are common on the highway where thugs target drivers and rob them of lorries and the goods they carry.

A squad had been formed to pursue the gang, police said adding some past incidents have been solved by arresting the suspects behind them.