Student Drowns in Dam in Taita Taveta

A Form 3 student at Shimbo secondary school in Wundanyi on Saturday drowned while taking a swim at the Kishenyi dam in Taita Taveta.

Police said the 17-year-old student had gone to swim in the dam in the company of his fellow students when he drowned.

The students had just finished attending their afternoon classes when they decided to go to the dam.

The body of the student had not been retrieved from the dam yet by Sunday.

Local divers and police officers from Wundanyi station camped at the dam mapping the area of the incident before beginning the search.

Elsewhere, a man was crushed and killed while retrieving potatoes from a truck along Tipis – Olbaoi road on Saturday, in Mau Narok, Nakuru.

Police said the lorry was parked at the spot as the loaders offloaded potatoes before it returns to the farm.

It was then Joseph Kang’ethe went to retrieve some hidden potatoes in a sack at the back of the truck to load the same.

The potatoes had spilled to under the lorry.

Police said the driver of the truck unknowingly backed up the truck and ran over Kang’ethe.

Kang’ethe was rushed to Mau Narok Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased was taken to Egerton University’s mortuary pending postmortem and the truck was detained at the Njoro police station yard awaiting inspection.

Police termed it an accident.