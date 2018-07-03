Another Student Sexually Assaulted In Dormitory By Three Men

Another female student was defiled within the school premises on Friday at 2 am.

According to the Kirigara Girls’ Secondary School, Meru, form one student, she met her three assailants as she made her way to the toilet.

The attackers who had their faces covered assaulted her and left her unconscious in a different dormitory. When she came to, the student says, her breasts were aching and her private parts, bleeding.

She reported the matter to the school nurse at 6 am but no action taken till later on in the day when she was taken to Meru Level Five Hospital.

For 18 hours, the student had tissue paper in her private parts, to contain the bleeding. The Principal, Julia Wachira is said to have asked the nurse to investigate the matter.

On Monday, the girl was taken to Githongo Sub-County Hospital for medical tests by police officers looking into her claims.

Read: Kenyan Lesbian Movie ‘RAFIKI’ Banned in the Country By Ezekiel Mutua

The School’s Deputy Principal, Jennifer Mukaria, the girl told a local daily, asked her to keep the unfortunate incident under warps to avoid tarnishing the school name.

“Do not tell anyone about this incident. It can cause the closure of the school. Some of us may also be sacked,” she quotes Ms Mukaria.

This comes a few weeks after a Moi Girls School student was raped under the same circumstances.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com