Student stabbed to death by cousin during gambling dispute in Nyeri

A 17-year-old secondary school student was stabbed to death by his 16-year-old cousin following a disagreement while gambling in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Brian Waita Wairimu, a Form Three student at Kiamuya Secondary School, died while undergoing treatment at KNH Mwai Kibaki Annex in Othaya after sustaining a stab wound to the chest, police said.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday after Wairimu reportedly differed with his cousin, a Grade 10 student at Gitundu Junior Secondary School.

The disagreement, which reportedly arose while the two were gambling, escalated into violence, with Wanjiru allegedly stabbing Wairimu on the upper left side of his chest using a kitchen knife.

The victim was rushed to KNH Mwai Kibaki Annex, where medical personnel tried to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Police officers from Othaya Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), visited the hospital and established the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The suspect, who was reportedly present at the scene, was arrested and taken into police custody.

The kitchen knife allegedly used in the attack was recovered and secured as an exhibit.

Wairimu’s body was preserved at the hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

And police in Kirinyaga County launched a manhunt for a man suspected of fatally assaulting his 47-year-old friend following a disagreement at a house in Githogondo area, Mwea East Sub-County.

Dedan Kariuki Macharia died on Sunday morning while receiving treatment at Kerugoya County Referral Hospital after allegedly being struck on the head with a blunt object during a fight on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on November 7 after Kariuki was escorted to his house by a friend.

The two reportedly got into a disagreement while at the house, which escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the fight, Ngiti allegedly hit Kariuki on the head with a blunt object, leaving him seriously injured.

The victim was rushed to Thiba Health Centre before being referred to Kimbimbi Sub-County Hospital and later transferred to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

His family members, who visited him on Sunday morning, were informed that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Police officers visited the scene, where they reportedly found visible bloodstains inside and outside the house.

Witnesses told investigators that the two friends had fought both outside and inside the house.

A physical examination of the body revealed visible injuries on the face and head, with blood reportedly oozing from the ears.