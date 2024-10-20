Sudanese Army Reports First Defection Of A Senior RSF Commander

Sudan’s army said on Sunday a commander from its foe the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had defected with some of his troops, in what would be the first such move by a senior figure since the sides started fighting more than 18 months ago.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF which has seized control of large parts of the country in a conflict with the military that the U.N. says has caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Supporters of the army posted photos online purporting to show Abuagla Keikal – a former army officer who became the RSF’s top commander in the southeastern state of El Gezira – after he had defected.

The army, which has recently reported gains against the RSF in parts of the capital, said Keikal had decided to make the move because of his former force’s “destructive agenda”.

It did not go into further detail and there was no statement, in print or on video, from Keikal.

The conflict has displaced more than 10 million people, driven parts of the country to extreme hunger or famine, and drawn in foreign powers that have supplied both sides with material support.

It began in April 2023 when tensions between the RSF and the army, who had been jostling for position ahead of an internationally backed transition to civilian rule, erupted into open conflict.

The army and the RSF had previously shared power after staging a coup in 2021, two years after veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled in a popular uprising.

