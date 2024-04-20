Susan Sarandon Siblings: A Look at Her 8 Siblings

Susan Sarandon is an accomplished American actress born on October 4, 1946, in New York City.

Siblings

Susan has eight siblings, making her the eldest of nine children in her family.

Her siblings include her brother, Philip Sarandon, and her sister, Bonnie Sarandon.

Additionally, she has four brothers and four sisters, whose names are Phillip L. Tomalin Jr, Meredith Carroll, Amanda Tomalin, Tim Tomalin, Bonnie Lyon, Missy Tomalin, O’Brian Tomalin and Terry.

Susan’s siblings are an essential part of her personal life, and her family has played a significant role in her successful career.

Parents

Susan’s parents, Lenora Marie and Phillip Leslie Tomalin, were both of Italian and English descent.

Lenora was a homemaker, while Phillip was a television producer and advertising executive. They raised their nine children, including Susan, in Edison, New Jersey.

Lenora and Phillip played a significant role in shaping Susan’s early years and her career as an actress.

They encouraged her to pursue her passion for acting and supported her throughout her journey to become a successful actress.

Susan has often spoken about her close relationship with her parents and siblings, emphasizing the importance of family in her life.

She has credited her parents for instilling in her a strong sense of social justice and a commitment to advocating for various social and political causes throughout her career.

Career

Susan began her acting career in the early 1970s, and gained prominence for her role in Atlantic City, which earned her her first Academy Award nomination.

She continued to deliver powerful performances in films such as Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo’s Oil and The Client, before winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in Dead Man Walking.

Known for her versatility and emotional depth, Susan has been a prominent figure in both film and television, advocating for various social and political causes throughout her career.

Her notable films include Pretty Baby, The Hunger, The Witches of Eastwick, Bull Durham, Little Women, James and the Giant Peach and Stepmom.

Others are Enchanted, The Lovely Bones, Cloud Atlas, The Meddler and Blue Beetle.

Susan has also received four Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and one win, in addition to numerous other accolades.

Personal life

Susan is an accomplished American actress and mother of three children.

She was previously married to Chris Sarandon but has since been involved with other partners, including Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri and actor Tim Robbins, with whom she had her three children.

Susan’s eldest child, Eva Amurri, was born during her relationship with Franco Amurri and has followed in her mother’s footsteps as an actress

Her two sons, Jack Henry Robbins and Miles Robbins, were born during her relationship with Tim Robbins, and they have also pursued careers in the entertainment industry.

Jack works behind the camera as a director, writer, and editor, while Miles is an actor and musician.

Susan is known for her activism and has been open about her experiences as a mother, emphasizing the importance of being involved in her children’s lives.

She has also spoken about the challenges of being a mother and the joys of being a grandmother.