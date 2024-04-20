Tamala Jones Siblings: Getting to Know Tracey Cherelle and Craig Jones

Tamala Jones gained recognition for her roles in films like Blue Streak, Can’t Hardly Wait and Booty Call.

She has also made a significant impact on television, with notable roles in Veronica’s Closet, For Your Love and Castle.

Tamala’s career began with a guest appearance on California Dreams and later co-starring roles in For Your Love and The Tracy Morgan Show.

In addition to acting, she has appeared in music videos for artists such as En Vogue, Jay-Z and Wu-Tang Clan, and continues to be active in the industry, with recent roles in Rebel, Speechless and SEAL Team.

Siblings

Tamala Jones has two brothers, Tracy and Craig, but there is limited information available about them in the public domain.

Career

Tamala’s career began in 1995 with her debut in the film, How to Make an American Quilt.

Since then, she has appeared in numerous films, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Some of her notable film roles include Booty Call, Can’t Hardly Wait, Blue Streak, The Wood, Turn It Up and Two Can Play That Game.

On television, Tamala has had significant roles in various series.

She co-starred in the sitcom, For Your Love, from 1998 to 2002, playing the character Tina, and later appeared in the sitcom, The Tracy Morgan Show, from 2003 to 2004.

Also Read: Victoria Beckham Siblings: All About Christian and Louise

Tamala has also had recurring roles in popular shows like Veronica’s Closet, One on One and My Name Is Earl.

Her most notable television role came when she joined the cast of the ABC crime drama, Castle, in 2009, playing the character Lanie Parish, a medical examiner and close friend of the lead character, Richard Castle.

Tamala remained a regular cast member until the series ended in 2016.

In addition to her acting work, she has also appeared in music videos for artists like En Vogue, Jay-Z and Wu-Tang Clan.

Throughout her career, Tamala has demonstrated her talent and versatility, making her a respected and well-known actress in both film and television.

Relationship history

Tamala was in a relationship with rapper and producer Common for several years, and they were even engaged at one point.

However, they eventually separated.

Tamala has also been linked to Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of an African dictator, but their relationship did not last.

According to Who’s Dated Who, he has had two celebrity relationships, with Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue and Nate Dogg.

Currently, Tamala is single and has never been married.