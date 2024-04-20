Tisha Campbell Siblings: A Glimpse into the Actress’ Personal Life

Tisha Michelle Campbell is an American actress born on October 13, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

She began her acting career at the age of six, appearing in various children’s programs and the musical feature film, Little Shop of Horrors.

Campbell gained fame for her role as Gina Waters-Payne in the Fox comedy series, Martin, and as Janet ‘Jay’ Marie Johnson-Kyle in the ABC comedy series, My Wife and Kids.

She has also appeared in numerous films, including House Party, Boomerang and Sprung, and has been active in the industry since 1977.

Siblings

Tisha has one sibling, Jermaine Campbell, as per her IMDb profile.

However, in 2019, she reunited with her long-lost half-sister, Ellen Lindsey, on The Real.

Ellen learned during the show that she had a full-blood brother, Duane, and all three share the same father.

Ellen and Duane also share the same mother, Laverne.

Tisha’s mother, Hattie Washington, was a nurse, talent manager, and Tisha’s first voice coach.

Career

Tisha has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry since the late 1980s.

She began her acting career in children’s programs and made her film debut in the 1986 musical comedy film, Little Shop of Horrors.

Tisha gained fame for her role as Gina Waters-Payne in the Fox comedy series, Martin, and as Janet ‘Jay’ Marie Johnson-Kyle in the ABC comedy series, My Wife and Kids, for which she won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

She has also appeared in numerous films, including House Party, Boomerang and Sprung, and has been active in the industry since 1977.

Campbell is also a talented singer and has released her own music, collaborating with other artists.

She has been recognized with several awards for her performances, including the NAACP Image Award and the BET Comedy Award.

Also Read: Brooklyn Beckham Siblings: A Look at His Close Bond with His Siblings

Campbell has also expanded her career to include directing, screenwriting, and choreography, showcasing her versatility and talent in various aspects of the entertainment industry.

Personal life

Tisha was previously married to Duane Martin from 1996 to 2020 and they have two sons together.

However, their marriage ended in a messy divorce, with Tisha accusing Martin of emotional, mental and physical abuse and hiding assets during their marriage.

Tisha walked away with nothing after the divorce.

Before marrying Martin, she was in a relationship with Christopher Reid.

Currently, Tisha is single and has been living her best life since legally dropping Martin’s last name in May 2022.

Awards and accolades

Tisha has received two wins and 13 nominations for various awards throughout her career.

In 1990, she was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female for her role in the comedy film, House Party.

Tisha also received nominations for the BET Comedy Awards, including for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for My Wife and Kids in 2004 and 2005, and for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for My Wife and Kids in 2005.

In 2024, she was nominated for the Image Awards (NAACP) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special for Every Breath She Takes.

Tisha has also been recognized for her work in the film, School Daze, and the television series, Martin and My Wife and Kids.