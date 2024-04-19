Brooklyn Beckham Siblings: A Look at His Close Bond with His Siblings

Brooklyn Beckham, born on March 4, 1999, is the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

He is an English socialite and former model who has dabbled in various fields, including modelling, photography and cooking.

Brooklyn’s interest in photography began at the age of 16, and he has since worked with renowned photographers and even released a book, What I See.

In 2021, he ventured into the culinary world, launching an online video series called Cookin’ With Brooklyn.

Siblings

Brooklyn has three younger siblings, namely Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham.

His siblings were baptized in a private chapel on the grounds of their parents’ Hertfordshire mansion in December 2004, with Elton John, David Furnish and Elizabeth Hurley as godparents.

Brooklyn has a close relationship with his siblings, as evidenced by his tattoos of their names and birth years.

He is protective of his younger sister, Harper, and has a strong bond with his brothers, Romeo and Cruz.

The Beckham siblings have been by each other’s side at many public events involving their famous parents and have shown their love for one another via Instagram.

Parents

Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria have been married for over 20 years and have four children together.

They first met in 1997 when David was playing for Manchester United and Victoria was a member of the Spice Girls.

After a year of dating, they announced their engagement and welcomed their first child, Brooklyn, in 1999.

They got married in a lavish wedding at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland and have since welcomed three more children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The couple has faced challenges, including infidelity allegations and moving countries, but they have remained united throughout.

They have also built successful careers in football and fashion, respectively, and have been recognized for their impact as a power couple.

Despite rumors of divorce, they continue to support each other and their family.

Career

Brooklyn began modelling professionally in 2014, appearing in editorials and on covers for various magazines, including Vogue China, Miss Vogue, Interview, L’Uomo Vogue, T:The New York Times Style Magazine and Dazed Korea.

He has been photographed by notable photographers such as Bruce Weber, Terry Richardson, Daniel Jackson, and Alasdair McLellan.

Additionally, Brooklyn, briefly pursued a football career. He played for Arsenal’s youth team but left in 2015 after failing to secure a scholarship.

In 2016, at the age of 16, he photographed a campaign for Burberry BRIT.

In 2017, Brooklyn announced that he would pursue a photography degree at Parsons School of Design at the New School in New York.

However, he failed to complete the first year and abandoned his degree. His first book of photography, titled What I See, was published in June 2017, but critical reactions were negative.

Brooklyn has also expressed an interest in cooking and has launched an online video series called Cookin’ With Brooklyn.

However, the series has been criticized for its high production costs and the involvement of 62 professionals. He has also interned for British photographer Rankin.

Personal life

Brooklyn is currently married to Nicola Peltz, an American actress.

They started dating in 2019 after meeting at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Halloween party and made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020.

The couple got engaged in July 2020 and tied the knot in a traditional Jewish ceremony in April 2022 in Florida.

They had almost 600 guests at their wedding, including family members and celebrities such as Mel C, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria.

Nicola’s grandmother served as her maid of honor, and David Beckham, Brooklyn’s father, delivered a speech about their family life and Victoria Beckham’s motherhood.

The couple has expressed their mutual obsession and love for each other in interviews and on social media.