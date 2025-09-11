Suspect accused of killing elderly couple in New York City taken into custody

New York City police found a man who is suspected of killing an elderly couple before setting their house ablaze.

Jamel McGriff spent five hours inside the home of Frank and Maureen Olton in the borough of Queens, before burning it to the ground, said investigators.

Surveillance video shows him roaming the street before speaking to Frank Olton and coming into the couple’s backyard, said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who described the crime as a “horrific double homicide, robbery and arson”.

The 42-year-old suspect, who has a lengthy criminal history, was released on probation in 2023, said officials.

He was taken into custody on Thursday after being spotted by “in Midtown Manhattan by eagle-eyed cops,” Ms Tisch said, adding they “didn’t hesitate before jumping into action”.

Police said the suspect went to the home of Frank Olton, 76, and Maureen Olton, 77, on Monday morning asking for a place to charge his mobile phone.

Video shows Mr Olton allowing him into the backyard.

The suspect left the home about five hours later, carrying a duffel bag and a paper bag, Ms Tisch said.

Shortly after he left the home, the city’s fire department was called to the property for a report of a fire.

The couple’s son received an alert via his parents’ home-security system about a fire at the home.

After the blaze was controlled, the Oltons’ bodies were found.

“Mr Olton was found in the basement, tied to a pole with multiple stab wounds. Mrs Olton was found on the first floor, severely burned,” Ms Tisch said.

“At this time, there is no known connection between Mr McGriff, our suspect, and our victims beyond this chance encounter.”

Police said the suspect’s motive remains unclear, though at a press conference they noted he had attempted to go to another home nearby, but was not allowed inside.

“The suspect’s MO is to go door to door asking for some kind of assistance until he can gain entry,” Ms Tisch said before he was taken into custody.

“So do not allow anyone you don’t know or who you are not expecting into your home.”

The killings have stunned the borough.

Jamar Williams, a neighbour of the couple, told the New York Times: “This is some true-crime horror story type of stuff.”

Before he allegedly killed the Oltons, the suspect served 16 years for a 2006 robbery.

He has also been accused of a handful of robberies in New York City over recent months.

Ms Tisch said the suspect had failed to register as a sex offender in November 2024, a parole violation.

The murders come amid a crackdown on crime by President Donald Trump’s administration.

