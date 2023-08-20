Suspect Assaults Police Officer in Kisii During Raid

Police in Kisii on Saturday fatally shot a suspect after he stabbed an officer in the face.

According to a police report seen by this writer, officers from Kerina Police Station were in pursuit of a suspect in Nyatoima on Saturday.

The suspect identified as Fairbun Macharia Matima was hiding out in a house when two officers sought to forcibly take him into custody.

It is then that Macharia attacked one of the cops with a knife. He stabbed him four times in the face.

The arresting officer, who had managed to handcuff Macharia, was forced to open fire in self defense.

The officer fired three rounds from an AK-47 firearm, injuring the suspect who died while receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Investigations into the matter have commenced, police said.

The injured cop was taken to Iyabe Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred him to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for further medical attention.

