Suspect Fatally Shot in Confrontation with Police in Dagoretti

A suspected thug was shot and killed in a confrontation with police in Nairobi’s Dagoretti area.

The incident happened on Wednesday August 28 evening along Kamitha Prince of Peace stream, police said.

Police said officers on patrol were informed that two armed men were robbing members of public.

The officers moved to the scene and spotted the two in action prompting a confrontation which left one of the suspects dead.

He was shot as he allegedly aimed a gun at the police while the second one managed to escape on foot.

The officers said they recovered a homemade gun capable of firing from the slain suspect.

The body of the man aged about 28 was moved to the mortuary pending investigation and autopsy.

Police said the hunt on the other suspect who escaped is ongoing.

Cases of armed robberies are on the rise in city estates amid police action to address the trend.

Elsewhere in Kiamaciri, Mwea, Kirinyaga County, a body of a man was found along Makutano-Embu road.

Police officers visited the scene where an unknown body of a male adult aged 30 years was found lying in a bush a few meters from the road.

The body had bruises on the waistline, left leg, and on the right hand.

The scene was processed and the body was moved to the Kerugoya Level Five Hospital morgue awaiting identification and autopsy.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident, police said.