Suspect Fatally Shot, Weapon Found on Him in Githurai 44

A suspected thug was shot dead in a botched robbery and a pistol found on him in Githurai 44 area.

Police said two other suspects managed to escape in the Tuesday night shooting. The gang had been attacking and robbing pedestrians when police were alerted.

Police said they chased the group for a short distance before felling one of them. Police said they recovered a revolver mini pistol without ammunition and a knife.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy. The area has been experiencing a crime wave.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are pursuing the gang behind the incidents.

Meanwhile, police in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay, are looking for a gang that attacked and robbed an M-Pesa attendant of unknown amount of money.

The attendant who operates in Oyugis town was attacked as he headed home on Sunday night. The victim was robbed of a bag containing an unknown amount of money and two mobile phones. A motorcycle belonging to the victim, two heavy crowbar metals suspected to have been used by the attackers and a cap belonging to one of the assailants were recovered at the scene.

The victim was admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they are looking for the attackers.

