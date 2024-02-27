Suspect in Assault Case Involving British Woman in Eastleigh to Know Fate on March 21

A Somali national who allegedly assaulted a British national in Eastleigh, Nairobi will know if he will be put on defense on March 21.

A Makadara court set the date for the ruling in the case involving Abdihakim Saudi Jama.

He is accused of assaulting Ayni Hussein Muhammad.

Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani made the announcement after listening to submissions in court from the prosecution and defence

Muhammad had sued Jama for assault and causing her bodily harm on October 19, 2022 which Jama has denied.

A doctor testified at the court in the assault case.

In the case Muhammud who is a British national of Somali origin reported that Jama, who was her employee tried to steal her business in Eastleigh in 2020.

This was during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced Muhammud to be out of the country for long.

She added that she sent clothes from London and China to her three shops in Eastleigh as stock, and even had the ability to monitor the business remotely through CCTV.

“I was shocked when I discovered that my trusted business worker has registered the three shops under his own name, disregarding our previous communication,” the business lady says in papers presented in court.

She said after hearing both parties’ arguments, the local community and elders who tried to mediate the issue decided to divide the three shops between them, insisting that Muhammud surrender one of the shops to her employee (Jama).

Muhammud didn’t agree to the suggestion claiming that she had single-handedly stocked the shop, paid rent and covered other workers’ salaries.

It was during this time that Jama assaulted her.

He is on a Sh50,000 cash bail.

Jama is also facing another charge at a Milimani court where he was charged on July 11, 2023 before principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul of allegedly obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 320 of the penal code.

He denied the charge when it was read to him and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 plus two contact persons.

The prosecution said between March 01, 2011 and June 03, 20212 while in Isiolo county, Jama jointly with others not before court wilfully procured a Kenyan national identity card number in the name of Abdihakim Saidi Jama by falsely pretending that he was the son of Fatuma Mohamed of Kenyan national identity card a fact he knew to be false.