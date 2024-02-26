Suspect in Sh65 Million Gold Scam Arrested at JKIA

The prime suspect in a 52 kilograms gold scam deal in which an American national was defrauded $434,100 (Sh65 million) a year ago was Monday arraigned.

Jackson Karungo Kahora was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Friday, February 23, 2024.

He was on the run to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

His arrest and subsequent arraignment followed a stop order placed against him by the Operations Support Unit detectives who have been pursuing the case in which two of his accomplices were arrested earlier and charged.

The suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining money by false pretences and two counts of uttering a false document.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts and was granted Sh600,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh300,000.

This is the latest such incident to be detected by police in a series where foreigners have been defrauded.

Police have been warning foreigners against greed to make quick money by getting perceived cheap minerals including gold.

This is after tens of foreigners were conned by scammers based in Nairobi in a shocking series of events.

The foreigners are advised to seek advice from their respective embassies in Nairobi.