    Suspect On Motorcycle Accidentally Drops Concealed Pistol At Petrol Station On Outering Road

    KahawaTungu Reporter
    Police are looking for a suspect who accidentally dropped his pistol at a petrol station along Outering Road, Nairobi.

    The suspect had Monday night ridden to the petrol station to have his motorcycle filled up when the incident happened.

    Attendants at the facility said a motorcyclist who was wearing a black jacket stopped there and while alighting, a Falcon pistol with seven bullets dropped.

    The attendants panicked and scampered while raising an alarm alerting police who had parked near the facility.

    This prompted the rider to jump onto the motorcycle and rode off leaving his weapon at the scene.

    The firearm was collected from the scene for further tests and analysis.

    Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei said they are looking for the motorcyclist for grilling.

    “We also want to know if the weapon has been used in any form of crime. We will know more soon,” he said.

    He said they also want to know the ownership of the weapon.

    Police say they are paying more attention on motorcycle riders over rise of crime in parts of the city.

    Some of the serious crimes being reported are perpetrated by thugs on motorcycles.

    According to police, these riders usually conceal number plates of their motorcycles to be able to evade being noticed.

    Major operations are ongoing in various parts of the city and other major urban areas to address the menace, police said.

    Police say dozens of suspects have since been arrested in the operations as the exercise continues.

