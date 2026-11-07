Suspected al-Shabaab militants attack police station, camp in Garissa

Suspected al-Shabaab militants simultaneously attacked Hulugho Police Station and a multi-agency security camp in Garissa County in an overnight assault.

The attacks occurred at around 1.20am on Saturday, November 7, 2026, targeting Hulugho Police Station and the Gesreb SOG Camp in Hulugho Sub-County.

According to police, three suspected militants fired three rounds from an AK rifle towards Hulugho Police Station from the northern direction.

At the same time, the Gesreb SOG Camp, which hosts a multi-agency security team, came under sustained gunfire from a PKM machine gun fired from the southern direction.

Security personnel at both installations swiftly responded to the attacks, successfully repulsing the assailants and thwarting their attempts, police said.

No casualties or damage to property had been reported in the initial incident report.

And security forces stationed at Damasa Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Mandera County repulsed an attempted attack by six suspected al-Shabaab militants who were spotted approaching the camp’s defensive position.

The incident occurred at around 10.30pm after security personnel detected the suspected militants near the Kenya-Somalia border using a drone.

According to police, the six suspects were identified approaching the defensive position, prompting security personnel to engage them using indirect fire.

The militants reportedly responded with gunfire from AK-47 rifles and a PKM machine gun before withdrawing from the area.

No casualties were reported during the exchange.

Security agencies have since intensified surveillance around the camp and its surrounding areas, with the situation reported to be calm.

The incident comes amid heightened security vigilance in the border region, where security forces continue operations against suspected al-Shabaab militants.

Both areas are near the Kenya-Somalia border which is usually breached by the gang for attacks.