Suspected thieves steal Sh950,000 from professor’s car after leaving bank in Runda

Detectives are investigating an incident where a professor lost Sh950,000 to suspected thieves moments after he had left a bank in the Runda area, Nairobi.

The professor who is a former chancellor of a public university told police he had been to Warwick Center in Gigiri on February 4 at 2 pm and withdrew the cash for use to pay for works at a construction site in Runda. He was in the company of a manager at the site and they drove from the bank to the site and parked his car about 15 meters away.

He did not know the thieves were trailing him. He had packed the cash in a bag and left the same in the car, he said.

After walking to inspect the site, he heard a bang and on checking he realized his car had been broken into and the gang which had trailed him using a car had vanished.

The gang is believed to have been at the banking hall or had prior information on the cash transactions, police said.

The professor later confronted the bank officials demanding an explanation of how the incident happened.

Police were called to the scene and announced investigations were ongoing. This is the latest such incident to happen where people are attacked and robbed of cash after leaving banks. Police link the trend to insiders and gangs who hang in banks monitoring transactions.

Investigations are ongoing into the incidents.

And police in Kisumu are investigating a fire incident that burnt down a dormitory at the Mama Nginga Children’s home.

The children who were present were evacuated as the fire spread fast. Fire engines were mobilized and managed to contain the spread of the fire on February 4, police said. The cause of the fire was not immediately established and no one was injured, police said.