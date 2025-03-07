Suspected thugs in jungle uniform raid petrol station, escape with safe in Wajir Town  

An unknown number of thugs raided a petrol station in Wajir Town and robbed the management of money.

The gang who wore jungle uniforms, raided Normark Petrol Station on March 6 in the morning and tied the guard on duty before bundling him into one of the rooms there.

They then broke into an office and dragged out a safe that had unknown amount of money before loading it onto a waiting motorbike.

Police said they rode off with the safe which they intended to vandalise to access the money.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area. Suspected thugs have been targeting petrol stations for robberies. They target cash and fuel, police say amid probe.

On February 12, a night guard was clobbered to death by suspected thugs at a petrol station in Hagadera, Dadaab, Garissa County.

Abdi Khan, 50 was on duty at Maaf Petrol station when a gang of three who had their faces masked struck.

The gang attacked Khan using a blunt object after he tried to stop their mission. He sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot, police said.

The gang then proceeded to a room where a manager at the station was sleeping and forced their way in.

Police said the gang was armed with crude weapons and were in military jungle clothes.

They tied the manager’s his hands and legs with ropes and robbed him approximately Sh60,000, which was the day’s collection.

The said gang escaped soon after accomplishing their mission.

The manager raised an alarm and neighbours came for his rescue.

It was then that the body of the guard was discovered in the area. He had a wound in the head, police said.

Police said a hunt for the assailants is ongoing. A team of detectives visited the scene as part of the probe into the attack.

Police said they are investigating murder in the incident.

No arrest has been made so far, police say.