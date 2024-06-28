Suspected Thugs Use Firecrackers to Force Door Open in Mihang’o Robbery 

Police are investigating an incident where suspected thugs used fire crackers in efforts to force a family to open the door for their mission in Nairobi’s Mihang’o area.

The incident happened Thursday night at Upper Chokaa area, police said.

A man reported her heard people knocking his gate demanding the occupants to open.

The occupants refused to open prompting the gang to shoot to the air.

They heard the gunshots from the roofs of their houses.

This scared those in the houses more and they called police mistaking it for gunshots.

Police said they visited the scene and established the gang had used firecrackers to try to scare the families to open the door for them to accomplish their robbery mission.

Residues of the fireworks were recovered from the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said on Friday adding no arrest had been made so far.

Police suspect this is a new way the gangs are using to scare residents for them to accomplish their mission.

Handling and purchase of the firecrackers is supposed to be guided by regulations set by the government, officials said.