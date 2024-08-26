Suspects Arrested, Narcotics Worth Over Sh3 Million Seized in Weekend Operations

In its relentless pursuit to counter trafficking in narcotics, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) made significant strides over the weekend, seizing large quantities of narcotics and apprehending suspects through well-coordinated efforts by officers across the country.

On the Migori-Sirare highway, vigilant officers at a checkpoint intercepted a motorcycle rider carrying two bags of marijuana weighing 73.6 kilograms, valued at approximately Sh2,208,000.

Despite their efforts, the trafficker managed to slip through their fingers, abandoning the narcotics and the motorcycle at the scene, police said.

Along the Nambale-Busia road, a multi-agency roadblock led to the interception of a motor vehicle, Isuzu Pick-Up where one suspect was arrested in possession of 350 rolls of bhang weighing 22 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Sh660,000.

At a roadblock on the Mai Mahiu-Nairobi road, officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) intercepted a motor vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee, causing a chaotic chase that ended when the vehicle got stuck in a ditch.

The driver was arrested, and a search of the vehicle uncovered 19 packages of cannabis.

In Busia, detectives acting on a tip-off arrested a woman at the Busia main bus stage as she was boarding a public service vehicle bound for Nairobi.

A swift search of her brown bag revealed one bale of bhang wrapped in white cello tape, weighing 17.15 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Sh514,500.

The suspects will be arraigned.

Meanwhile, the seized narcotics and vehicles are being held as exhibits.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterated its unwavering commitment to counter narcotics trafficking and urges the public to steer clear of this illicit trade, as offenders will face the full force of the law.

Police say most of the narcotics especially the bhang originate neighbouring countries.

Several kilos of the narcotics have been seized in the past days in a series and suspects charged in court.

The operations are ongoing, police said.