Residents of Syokimau-Katani on Monday blocked sections of the Katani-Syokimau Road during peaceful demonstrations to protest what they described as two years of neglect by the Machakos County Government.

The residents said the road had deteriorated despite serving as a key route for households, motorists and businesses in the area, blaming the damage partly on heavy traffic, particularly mining trucks operating in the neighbourhood.

The demonstrators demanded urgent intervention from the county government and accountability from mining companies whose vehicles frequently use the road, arguing that the heavy trucks have accelerated its deterioration.

They said the route had become increasingly difficult to navigate, affecting motorists, residents and other road users who depend on it for their daily activities.

The Katani-Syokimau Road serves residential neighbourhoods as well as businesses operating in the area, with residents raising concerns over the growing impact of commercial traffic on the infrastructure.

They argued that mining operators should be required to contribute towards the maintenance of roads affected by their activities, rather than leaving the burden entirely to the county government and local residents.

The demonstrators called for clear arrangements between Machakos County and mining companies on road maintenance, including accountability for damage caused by heavy commercial vehicles.

Residents demand action from Machakos County

The protest was directed at the Machakos County Government, which residents accused of failing to repair the road despite complaints over its deteriorating condition for the past two years.

They called for urgent rehabilitation works and a sustainable maintenance plan to prevent further damage, urging the county to assess the extent of deterioration and prioritise repairs.

Blocking the road was intended to draw attention to their grievances and pressure authorities into addressing the infrastructure challenges facing the community.

Poor road conditions raise safety concerns

The Katani-Syokimau Road is used by residents travelling to work, schools and other essential services, with its deteriorating condition raising concerns over safety, accessibility and convenience.

Residents said the coexistence of ordinary traffic and heavy mining trucks had placed additional pressure on the route, underscoring the need for regular maintenance and clear accountability.

They want the county government to establish clear responsibilities for road rehabilitation and ensure mining companies contribute to maintaining infrastructure affected by their operations.

The demonstration follows a notice by the Katani Cosmopolitan Residents’ Association announcing a planned 12-hour protest on November 23, running from 6am to 6pm, over the poor state of roads in the area.