T. J. Watt Siblings: Meet J.J. Watt and Derek Watt

T.J. Watt is a professional linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

He played college football at Wisconsin and was drafted 30th overall by the Steelers in 2017.

Watt has been a four-time finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and won the award in 2021, tying the single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks.

He is the younger brother of J.J. Watt and Derek Watt, both of whom have also played in the NFL.

Siblings

T.J. has two brothers, J.J. Watt and Derek Watt, both of whom are also professional football players.

J.J., the eldest, is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

Derek, the middle brother, was a fullback for the San Diego Chargers and later the Pittsburgh Steelers, reuniting with T.J. in 2020.

The Watt brothers made history by all playing in the same NFL game in 2020, a rare feat in professional sports.

College career

Watt began his college career at the University of Wisconsin in 2011, initially playing as a tight end.

His athleticism and versatility allowed him to contribute on offense, but he struggled to find significant playing time during his early years.

In October 2012, Watt faced a major setback when he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

After sitting out the entire 2013 season due to the injury, Watt made a significant transition in 2015 when head coach Paul Chryst encouraged him to switch positions from tight end to outside linebacker.

Watt’s breakout season came in 2016 during his junior year.

He had an impressive performance, recording 59 total tackles and leading the Big Ten Conference with 11.5 sacks.

After his standout junior season, T.J. Watt made the decision to forgo his senior year and declared for the NFL Draft.

Also Read: Dave Franco Siblings: All About James and Tom Franco

Senior career

Watt’s professional career began when he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He quickly established himself as a key player on the team, showcasing his skills as an outside linebacker.

In his rookie season, Watt recorded 54 tackles and 7 sacks, earning him a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team.

Watt’s performance continued to improve in subsequent seasons.

In 2019, he recorded 14.5 sacks and was named a first-team All-Pro.

Watt’s breakout year came in 2021 when he tied the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks, earning him the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

He has consistently been recognized for his impact on the field, making multiple Pro Bowl selections and receiving accolades for his defensive prowess.

In September 2021, Watt signed a four-year contract extension worth over $112 million, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at that time.

His leadership and performance have solidified his status as one of the premier defensive players in the league, and he continues to be a vital part of the Steelers’ defense.

Awards and accolades

Watt has received numerous accolades throughout his NFL career, underscoring his impact as a premier linebacker.

He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times from 2018 to 2023.

Watt is a four-time First-team All-Pro (2019–2021, 2023) and earned a Second-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

He has also won the Deacon Jones Award three times and was recognized as the AFC Defensive Player of the Year on three occasions.

In addition to individual awards, Watt made history by becoming the first player to lead the league in sacks three times.

He tied the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks in 2021 and holds several franchise records for the Pittsburgh Steelers, including career sacks and most seasons with double-digit sacks.