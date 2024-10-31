Content Creator Tabitha Gatwiri Dies After Illness

Content creator and influencer Tabitha Gatwiri is dead.

Her family and friends said Gatwiri passed on after a short illness. Her body was discovered in her house. Police are investigating the cause of the death even though she had complained of illness.

Gatwiri’s body was moved to the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Content creators and influencers have mourned the young creator expressing their shock in her demise.

Tabitha is a well-known content creator, and she acted at The Real House Helps of Kawangware.

Gatwiri, 29 was known for her amusing comedy skits, which she shares on various social media platforms and YouTube.

Her first skit to go viral was the one she was talking about her university boyfriend and his romantic language.

“It wasn’t actually about an actual boyfriend but just comedy,” she said in a past interview.

Gatwiri also revealed that she studied education at university but does not intend to practice it, as she currently has no passion for the field.

“There is something about my Meru accent. I never used to have it while in campus, but I guess it was born out of a habit when I started creating videos. I don’t even notice it anymore,” she said earlier in a post.

Kenyans and her fans took to social media to mourn the late with many describing her as a person with a lively personality.