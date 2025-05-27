Tahyna MacManus Siblings: Getting to Know Cheyenne Tozzi

Tahyna MacManus, born Tahyna Tozzi on April 24, 1986, in Cronulla, a beach-side suburb of Sydney, Australia, is a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry.

With an Italian father and a Dutch mother, she grew up immersed in a culturally rich environment that shaped her creative journey.

She transitioned from a successful acting career to roles behind the camera as a director, writer, and producer.

Married to Irish dancer and television personality Tristan MacManus since January 25, 2014, she is also a mother of three children: Echo Isolde, born in 2016; Oisín Lír, born in 2019; and Tadhg Nuada, born in 2021.

Her personal experiences, including navigating the challenges of miscarriage, have deeply influenced her work, particularly in her documentary filmmaking.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Tahyna has one known sibling, her younger sister, Cheyenne Tozzi, a well-known Australian model.

Cheyenne, like Tahyna, carved out a successful career in the public eye, becoming a prominent figure in the Australian fashion industry.

Her modeling work has included campaigns for major brands and appearances in high-profile publications, establishing her as a recognizable name in the industry.

Career

MacManus began her career as a model at the age of eight, laying the foundation for her entry into the entertainment world.

Her acting debut came in 2005 when she played Perri Lawe in the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s teen drama Blue Water High, a role she reprised in the second series’ penultimate episode in 2006.

Also Read: Justin Chambers Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Actor

Her television credits expanded to include appearances in popular American shows such as CSI: NY, Charlie’s Angels, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

In film, she made her debut in Beautiful and gained wider recognition for her role as Emma Silverfox/Emma Frost in the 2009 blockbuster X-Men Origins: Wolverine, starring alongside Hugh Jackman.

She also lent her voice and likeness to the character Daina Le Guin in the 2011 sci-fi horror game Dead Space and its sequel.

Transitioning to work behind the camera, Tahyna explored her passion for directing and producing.

In 2014, she wrote and directed her first short film, Oren, which premiered on the international festival circuit and earned critical acclaim.

Her directorial work extended to theater, where she directed an amateur production of John Patrick Shanley’s Savage in Limbo in Los Angeles, which sold out during its run.

In 2017, she co-founded Neon Jane Productions, an all-female-led production company, with producer Kelly Tomasich.

The duo launched the Australian Women’s Film Festival in 2020, a short film festival dedicated to celebrating and honoring women’s contributions to the film industry.

That same year, Tahyna released her debut feature documentary, Misunderstandings of Miscarriage (MuM), which chronicled her personal experiences with pregnancy loss over four years.

Accolades

MacManus’ short film Oren was a standout on the international festival circuit, winning Best International Film at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival.

Additionally, her work on Oren garnered nominations for Best New Talent Director and Best Screenplay, solidifying her reputation as a promising filmmaker.

Her documentary Misunderstandings of Miscarriage (MuM) received critical and audience acclaim for its impactful storytelling and its role in fostering open conversations about pregnancy loss.

Through Neon Jane Productions and the Australian Women’s Film Festival, Tahyna has been celebrated for her advocacy for women in film, creating a platform to uplift and honor female voices in the industry.