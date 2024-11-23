Talent Manager Matthew Byars Dies At 37

Matthew Byars, a talent manager known for his appearances on The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), has passed away at the age of 37.

The Maryland Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Byars died Thursday from “multiple blunt force injuries,” ruling his death a suicide.

Byars became a familiar face to Bravo fans in 2018 as part of Karen Huger’s management team during Season 3 of RHOP. Huger, 61, previously described him as a dynamic and resourceful professional whose connections greatly enhanced her career.

“Matt is wonderful in PR … and my personality and his connections just work so well,” Huger shared in an interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish in 2018. “I’m blessed to have Matt in my life.”

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from the Bravo community, including heartfelt statements from Huger and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.

“Matt was a radiant, compassionate young man whose energy lifted everyone around him,” Huger told People. She fondly recalled his unwavering support, particularly during her mother’s passing in 2017. “Matt, my heart is broken. I love you — here and beyond. Until we meet again, I will carry your memory in my heart.”

Gorga shared an emotional tribute on social media, praising Byars’ infectious personality and sense of humor. “Your jokes, your dream of doing stand-up — I wish I could have saved you,” she wrote, alongside photos of their moments together.

Fellow Bravo stars, including Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, expressed their sorrow. “We all loved him very much,” Catania commented, while Josephs wrote, “Matty B, the sweetest soul, forever in our hearts.”