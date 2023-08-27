Steve Harvey Addresses Social Media Incident And Dispels False Cheating Rumors

Renowned TV personality Steve Harvey has found himself at the center of online discussions as he navigates both a real-life incident and a wave of false rumors.

The incidents have triggered a trending conversation about the entertainer on social media platform X (Twitter).

The first incident revolves around a video that Harvey shared on Friday night. In the video, Harvey addressed a negative tweet posted by his social media manager.

The tweet asked followers to name a comedian who doesn’t make them laugh. Harvey responded to the situation, stating, “Somebody that works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative. I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me, but the engagement was talking about ‘name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’ Why would I do something like that?” Harvey expressed his commitment to positivity and motivation, adding, “I’m all about positivity; I would’ve never done nothing like that.”

He humorously confronted the employee responsible and implied they might now be seeking new employment.

Also Read: Identified Suspects In Rapper AKA’s Murder Case Under Investigation

Harvey’s reaction showcased his brand’s dedication to promoting optimism and encouragement. The incident also highlighted the importance of responsible social media management, particularly for public figures.

However, the online attention didn’t stop at the social media incident. False reports began circulating about Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Bridges, allegedly engaging in extramarital affairs with their chef and bodyguard. These rumors prompted discussions across various platforms and attracted attention from global audiences.

Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian businessman who identifies as Harvey’s friend, intervened to clarify the situation. In a statement, Nwoko denounced the cheating rumors as “fake news,” expressing concern about the prevalence of such misinformation in today’s world.

He relayed that he had personally contacted Harvey to address the issue, and Harvey confirmed that the rumors were baseless. Nwoko’s statement reinforced the truth of Harvey’s marriage to Marjorie Bridges, emphasizing that the couple is united and content.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges have been married since 2007, and their relationship has been under the public spotlight. Despite the false allegations circulating online, neither party has publicly addressed the unfounded claims.

The incidents surrounding Steve Harvey highlight the challenges public figures face in managing their public image in the age of social media and rapid information dissemination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...