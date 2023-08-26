Identified Suspects In Rapper AKA’s Murder Case Under Investigation

The suspects behind the murder of South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, have been identified by KwaZulu-Natal police, according to KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhanhla Mkhwanazi.

In a recent interview, Mkhwanazi revealed that a dedicated team of investigators is meticulously building a substantial case against the suspects before making arrests.

Mkhwanazi emphasized the importance of a solid case, stating that a rushed approach would be counterproductive in court. He stated, “So when we end up in court on the day … we’re going to have a very lengthy court case. Do we want to go to court tomorrow with a half-baked case? No.”

He revealed that the list of suspects continues to expand, with some already incarcerated for unrelated crimes. The incident involving Forbes and Motsoane occurred in February outside a restaurant in Durban.

Mkhwanazi disclosed significant progress in the investigation:

The shooters have been identified.

The murder weapon is in police possession.

The getaway car used in the crime has been secured.

The police have been diligently analyzing phone call records in the vicinity of the crime scene. This extensive analysis has provided insights into the individuals involved and their communications.

Mkhwanazi revealed that over 25 phones have been scrutinized, along with volumes of video clips, helping build a comprehensive picture of the case.

The investigative team, comprising seasoned officers, has carefully reviewed hours of CCTV footage to establish connections between potential suspects and their communication patterns. “And then we start picking up something and we go back to the footage again and say but this is a number that was communicating this, but who was using this number and we go back to the footage and we say this person who was standing there was the one who was communicating and then we identify who this person is,” Mkhwanazi explained.

This methodical approach has enabled the police to make further breakthroughs, including identifying vehicles linked to the crime and profiling their owners. Mkhwanazi stressed that the goal is to bring all suspects involved in Forbes’ murder to justice together, allowing for a comprehensive prosecution strategy.

While the investigation has led to some arrests, Mkhwanazi noted that charges related to the murder have not yet been formally pressed. He affirmed the commitment of the investigative team to crafting a strong case, emphasizing the complexity of the puzzle they are piecing together.

