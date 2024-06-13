Tamra Judge, formerly known as Tamra Barney, is an American reality television personality with a net worth of $3 million. She gained fame as a cast member of the Bravo reality series “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” where she starred from 2007 to 2019, earning a salary of $350,000 per season.

Tamra Judge Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth September 2, 1967 Place of Birth Glendale, California Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, Fitness professional, TV Personality

Early Life

Tamra Judge was born Tamra Sue Waddle on September 2, 1967, in Glendale, California. After her parents divorced, she became estranged from her father. In a PSA for the documentary “Erasing Family,” she discussed her difficult relationship with her parents post-divorce, emphasizing the emotional turmoil she faced.

Career

Beyond her reality TV fame, Tamra co-owns C.U.T. Fitness with her husband, Eddie Judge. She also has a background in real estate, having worked as an agent for Ladera Realtor and later for Agent Inc. Additionally, Tamra served as an associate producer on the 2020 documentary “Erasing Family.”

Reality TV Fame

In 2007, Tamra joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” appearing in over 230 episodes. In January 2020, she announced her departure from the series, citing her husband Eddie’s heart problems and her ex-husband Simon’s cancer diagnosis as factors that influenced her decision. She expressed that these experiences made her reevaluate her priorities.

Outside of “Real Housewives,” Tamra has appeared on various talk shows and reality programs, including “Lopez Tonight,” “Today,” “Chelsea Lately,” “The Ricki Lake Show,” “FabLife,” “The Doctors,” “Then and Now with Andy Cohen,” “The Dr. Oz Show,” “Steve,” “Watch What Happens: Live,” and “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.” She also made a guest appearance on the USA series “Royal Pains” in 2014.

Business Ventures

In February 2013, Tamra and Eddie opened C.U.T. Fitness in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. In early 2019, they launched Vena CBD, which offers products for both people and pets. In August 2020, Tamra announced her return to real estate, joining the luxury agency Agent Inc., founded by John McMonigle from the Bravo series “Real Estate Wars.”

Personal Life

Tamra married Darren Vieth on May 11, 1985, and they had a son, Ryan, before divorcing in 1990. She then married Simon Barney on May 23, 1998, and they had three children together: Spencer, Sidney, and Sophia. The couple divorced in 2011 amid allegations of infidelity and verbal abuse. Tamra later reconciled with her daughter Sidney in 2020 after Simon was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Tamra married Eddie Judge on June 15, 2013, in a ceremony filmed for the “Real Housewives” spin-off “Tamra’s OC Wedding.”

In August 2017, Tamra was diagnosed with melanoma, which she publicly shared to raise awareness. By October 2018, she was melanoma-free. In July 2021, after being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, she underwent breast implant removal surgery to alleviate her symptoms.

Real Estate

In December 2017, Tamra and Eddie purchased a 3,900 square foot home in Ladera Ranch, California, for $1.58 million, later putting it on the market for $1.8 million in September 2018 after renovations. They also owned another home in the same neighborhood, which they listed for rent.

In early 2020, the Judges sold their Coto de Caza home for $2 million, capitalizing on an unsolicited offer that exceeded their purchase price by $200,000. The 4,840 square foot home featured six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a butler’s pantry, a swimming pool, and a spa.

Tamra Judge Net Worth

Tamra Judge net worth is $3 million.