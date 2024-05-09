Jayson Tatum Siblings: All About Jaycob and Kayden

Jayson Tatum, born on March 3, 1998, is a prominent forward for the Boston Celtics in the NBA.

Known for his offensive skills, he scored 60 points in a game in 2021.

Tatum excelled in high school, averaging 29.5 points and 9.1 rebounds, and later played for Duke University before being drafted by the Celtics in 2017.

He has achieved multiple accolades, including being an NBA All-Star and All-NBA selection and was named the NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2022.

Tatum is also involved in endorsements and philanthropic efforts.

Siblings

Tatum has two siblings, a younger brother named Jaycob and a younger sister named Kayden.

Jaycob, born on January 27, 2004, is a football player attending Western Illinois University, while Kayden was born on April 30, 2014.

College career

Tatum had a notable college career at Duke University during the 2016–17 season.

Despite missing eight games due to a foot injury, he excelled as the No. 2 small forward in the nation.

Tatum played a key role in leading Duke to the ACC tournament and showcased impressive performances, averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Tatum’s impact at Duke set the stage for his successful transition to the NBA, where he continues to shine as a dynamic player for the Boston Celtics.

NBA career

Tatum has had a highly successful NBA career since being drafted 3rd overall by the Boston Celtics in 2017.

In his 7 seasons with the Celtics, he has averaged 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Tatum has been selected to 4 NBA All-Star teams and 3 All-NBA teams, showcasing his elite scoring and all-around abilities.

In 2022, he was named the NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP after leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

Tatum has also represented the United States, winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He has set several impressive records, including the most points scored in an NBA All-Star game (55) and the most points scored in a Game 7 of the NBA playoffs (51).

Tatum continues to be one of the league’s premier players, consistently putting up dominant performances for the Celtics.

Personal life

Tatum’s girlfriend is Ella Mai, a British singer and songwriter.

Tatum and Ella Mai allegedly started dating in October 2020.

They made their first public appearance together at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons in 2020.

While Tatum and Ella Mai have intentionally kept their relationship private, they have been spotted together at various events, including Travis Scott’s concert in Coney Island on Independence Day in 2022.