Jelly Roll Siblings: A Family United by Rhymes and Beats

Jelly Roll is an American singer, rapper and songwriter from Antioch, Tennessee.

He began his career in 2003, initially influenced by rappers like Three 6 Mafia, UGK and 8Ball & MJG.

Jelly Roll gained mainstream recognition after releasing singles such as Need a Favor and Son of a Sinner, which reached significant chart positions and earned him Grammy and CMT Music Awards nominations.

Jelly Roll’s music often deals with themes of personal struggle, faith and redemption.

Siblings

Jelly Roll has several siblings including three older half-siblings: brothers Roger and Scott, and a sister named Shelby.

Additionally, Jelly Roll has five siblings, including Orville J DeFord and Laura Reed (born De Ford), from his mother’s side.

Career

Jelly Roll’s career in music began in 2003, initially influenced by hip-hop artists like Three 6 Mafia, UGK, and 8Ball & MJG.

He started selling mixtapes out of his car, releasing his first project, The Plain Shmear Tape, in 2003, followed by the four-part Gamblin’ on the White Boy series from 2004 to 2011.

His 2010 collaboration Pop Another Pill with Lil Wyte reached over 6.3 million YouTube views, leading to the album, Year Round, by the hip-hop group SNO, of which Jelly Roll was a member.

Jelly Roll’s music transitioned from hip-hop to country, achieving significant success in both genres.

He made his Grand Ole Opry debut on November 9, 2021, and scored his first number one on rock radio with the track “Dead Man Walking” on May 9, 2022.

In January 2023, he scored his first number-one song on Country radio with his debut country single, Son of a Sinner, which also peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Jelly Roll sold out Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 9, 2022, to 15,000 fans and was joined by notable country and rock artists.

Awards

Jelly Roll has won three CMT Music Awards in 2024, including Video of the Year for Need a Favor, Male Video of the Year for Need a Favor, and CMT Performance of the Year for his live rendition of Need a Favor at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Jelly Roll received four ACM Awards nominations in 2024, including Single of the Year for Need a Favor, Music Event of the Year for Save Me with Lainey Wilson, Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

This was a significant achievement, as he was the first artist in over 20 years to receive an Entertainer of the Year nomination in their debut round at the ACM Awards.

In 2023, Jelly Roll had three number one country hits and won a Country Music Association Award for Best New Artist.

He has also been nominated for two Grammy Awards, further cementing his success in transitioning from hip-hop to country music.

Personal life

Jelly Roll has two children and is married to Bunnie XO.

He has a daughter named Bailee Ann, born in 2008, from a previous relationship with Felicia.

Jelly Roll also has a son named Noah Buddy, born in August 2016, from another previous relationship.

In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO tied the knot, and they have been instrumental in raising Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy together, with Bunnie playing a significant role in supporting Jelly Roll’s relationship with his children.