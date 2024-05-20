Deshaun Watson Net Worth

Deshaun Watson, an American professional football player, has amassed a net worth of $60 million. Watson’s rise to fame began with his standout college career at Clemson University, where he earned numerous accolades, including consensus All-American honors and the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship. Drafted by the Houston Texans in 2017, Watson quickly established himself as a premier NFL quarterback. Despite facing significant challenges off the field, including multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits and a major injury, Watson’s career has been marked by impressive on-field achievements and lucrative contracts.

Early Life

Born Derrick Deshaun Watson on September 14, 1995, in Gainesville, Georgia, Watson showed exceptional talent from a young age. At Gainesville High School, he set several state records, including total touchdowns (218), total yards (17,134), and career passing yards (13,077). Watson’s high school success led him to Clemson University, where he continued to excel. He became Clemson’s starting quarterback in his freshman year, setting a school record with six touchdown passes in his first start. Despite injuries, Watson led Clemson to an undefeated regular season in 2015 and was named ACC Player of the Year. In 2016, he won the Davey O’Brien Award, the Manning Award, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Watson’s college career culminated in leading Clemson to a national championship victory in 2017.

Deshaun Watson NFL Career

Houston Texans

Watson was selected 12th overall by the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $13.84 million contract, including an $8.21 million signing bonus. Watson’s rookie season showcased his potential as he tied the rookie touchdown record and received multiple accolades, including AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. However, his season was cut short by an ACL injury.

In 2020, Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans, which included a $27 million signing bonus, averaging $39 million per year. Despite his outstanding performance, including setting the record for the highest career completion percentage in NFL history (67.8%), Watson requested a trade following the 2020 season due to issues with the team’s coaching and management.

Cleveland Browns

In March 2022, Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns. He signed an unprecedented five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract, which included a $45 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $46 million. Despite playing only 12 games in his first two seasons with the Browns, Watson earned $92 million, translating to $7.7 million per game. His 2023 season was cut short by a shoulder injury, leaving the Browns still owing him $138 million fully guaranteed.

Challenges

Watson’s career has been marred by significant legal issues. In March 2021, a Houston massage therapist filed a civil lawsuit against him, alleging sexual misconduct. Over 20 additional lawsuits followed, leading to Nike suspending its endorsement deal with Watson and Apple’s Beats by Dre terminating its contract with him. Although a grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges in March 2022, he continues to face numerous civil suits.

Deshaun Watson Achievements

Despite his off-field controversies, Watson’s on-field accomplishments are notable. He holds the NFL record for the highest career completion percentage (67.8%) and is second in all-time career passing yards per game. During his rookie season, he set several records, including most passing touchdowns in a single game by a rookie quarterback (5) and most passing touchdowns in a calendar month by a rookie quarterback (16).

Deshaun Watson Contracts

Watson’s financial success is largely attributed to his lucrative contracts. His initial contract with the Texans was worth $13.84 million. His subsequent four-year extension brought his total earnings with the Texans to $156 million. The Browns’ five-year, $230 million contract further solidified his financial standing, despite his reduced playing time due to injuries and legal issues.

Personal Life

Watson is a devout Christian, crediting his faith with guiding his decisions throughout his career. In 2006, his family received a home from NFL player Warrick Dunn’s charitable organization.

