Dean Winters, an American actor and producer, has a net worth of $6 million. He is widely recognized for his roles in television series such as Ryan O’Reily on “Oz” (1997–2003), Johnny Gavin on “Rescue Me” (2004–2011), Dennis Duffy on “30 Rock” (2006–2012), and as Mayhem in Allstate Insurance commercials (2010–present). Winters has over 60 acting credits, including notable films like “P.S. I Love You” (2007), “John Wick” (2014), and “Lost Girls” (2020), as well as roles in TV series like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (1999–2019), “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” (2008–2009), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2013–2019), and “Battle Creek” (2015). He also produced and starred in the award-winning short film “A Civilized Life” (2018).

Dean Winters Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth July 20, 1964 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Dean Gerard Winters was born on July 20, 1964, in New York City. He was raised on Long Island along with his siblings, sister Blair, and brothers Scott and Bradford, by their parents Magna and Patrick. During his teenage years, Winters lived in Scottsdale, Arizona, and attended Chaparral High School and Brophy College Preparatory, graduating in 1982. He then attended Colorado College, earning a degree in English in 1986. After college, Winters traveled extensively, studying art history in Florence and London before settling in New York City, where his brother Scott convinced him to pursue acting. The two brothers worked as bartenders and eventually became friends with Tom Fontana, who cast them both in the HBO series “Oz.”

Dean Winters Career

Winters made his acting debut in 1995 with a guest role on NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street.” His first film appearance was in “Conspiracy Theory” (1997). He also appeared in “Lifebreath” and the TV movie “Firehouse” in the same year and began his iconic role as Ryan O’Reily on “Oz,” which ran for six seasons. During his time on “Oz,” Winters appeared in films like “Undercover Angel” (1999), “Snipes” (2001), and “Hellraiser: Hellseeker” (2002). He also guest-starred on several TV shows, including “New York Undercover,” “Sex and the City,” and “Third Watch,” and began a recurring role as Brian Cassidy on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Also Read: Christopher Lloyd Net Worth

From 2004 to 2011, Winters played NYPD Detective Johnny Gavin on “Rescue Me,” earning a Satellite Award for Best Ensemble, Television in 2005. He portrayed Dennis Duffy on “30 Rock” from 2006 to 2012, and appeared in films like “P.S. I Love You” (2007) and “John Wick” (2014). Winters had recurring roles on “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Divorce,” and starred in the CBS series “Battle Creek” in 2015. He has also guest-starred on shows like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Girls5eva.”

Personal Life

In June 2009, Winters experienced a near-death event due to septic shock, leading to cardiac arrest in a New York City ambulance. He was revived by doctors after nearly five minutes and spent several weeks in intensive care, followed by a lengthy recovery period. Winters developed gangrene, resulting in the amputation of two toes and half a thumb, and underwent 10 surgeries, including skin grafts.

Real Estate

In 2018, Dean Winters purchased a duplex loft in New York City for nearly $3.5 million. The 2,500-square-foot, two-story home features two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a skylight, a corkscrew staircase, and a solarium with glass walls.

Dean Winters Net Worth

Dean Winters net worth is $6 million.