Tanzania opposition youth leader abducted from bus station

Police in Tanzania are investigating the reported kidnapping of opposition youth leader Abdul Nondo.

The ACT Wazalendo party said Nondo was abducted by unknown assailants from a bus station in the main city, Dar es Salaam.

Police confirmed that a man was taken from the bus station in the early hours of Sunday by two individuals traveling in a white four-wheel-drive vehicle.

While the identity of the victim is yet to be officially confirmed, the police said the abducted man left behind a bag containing items which are believed to belong to the youth leader.

This incident follows the kidnapping and killing of a senior leader from the main opposition party in September.

In that case, Chadema’s Ali Mohamed Kibao was taken from a bus, beaten and then doused with acid.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan denounced the incident and called for an investigation into the murder.

On Sunday, ACT Wazalendo said Nondo was snatched minutes after he had arrived from the western region of the country where he had been campaigning for the party’s candidates in recent local government elections.

The party has expressed concern and called for immediate action. The motive behind the abduction is unclear.