Tanzanian Activist Maria Sarungi Recounts Abduction Ordeal in Nairobi

Tanzanian activist and media practitioner Maria Sarungi Tsehai Monday recounted the terrifying details of her abduction in Nairobi’s Kilimani neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Sarungi known for her criticism of the Tanzanian government, was apprehended by three armed and hooded men before being released later that evening after public pressure and intervention by human rights organisations.

She explained during a media briefing on Monday that the incident began when she left the house to go to a hair salon on Chaka Place.

While at the salon, she said, she noticed a masked woman enter quickly, which made her suspicious.

As she was leaving and waiting for a taxi she had ordered, a black Toyota Noah van pulled up, blocking her ride.

“Two men got out of the van and started yelling at the driver,” she narrated.

“I told him not to open the door, but they forced it open and started dragging me out.”

She resisted, kicking and screaming for help, but the abductors overpowered her.

“They managed to lift me, and one of them tried to cover my face with a cloth. They said I wouldn’t be able to breathe,” she recounted.

The men, who were armed, handcuffed her and drove off at high speed.

Sarungi recalled hearing them mention the word “bunduki” (gun) during the ordeal, confirming they were armed.

She was thrown around inside the van as her captors demanded the PIN to unlock her mobile phone, which they had confiscated.

“They kept insisting I give them my phone PIN. One of them tried to access my phone but couldn’t,” she said.

She pleaded with the men to take her to a police station if they were indeed law enforcement officers, but her requests were ignored.

The van made several stops, and she noticed one of her captors getting out multiple times.

Eventually, the men decided to release her.

“They gave me back my bag but kept my phones. They left me in a dark place on a rough road,” she said.

After being released, she walked to a main road, where she saw parked vehicles and approached for help.

She said she made her way home and contacted her husband using a laptop.

She believes the abduction was a direct attack on her activism and criticism of the Tanzanian government.

“This incident is targeting what I do for Tanzania. If this was meant to intimidate me, I will not stop. I will not relent,” she said firmly.

Her husband, David, described the ordeal as deeply distressing.

“This has been the worst experience of my life. I didn’t know if she was alive or dead,” he said, blaming the Tanzanian government for the abduction.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International Kenya and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), condemned the incident.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo called the abduction “unfortunate” and pledged to pursue answers from relevant authorities.

Sarungi expressed her gratitude to activists and the public for their support, saying the pressure they applied likely played a significant role in her release.

Despite the harrowing experience, she remains resolute in her commitment to advocating for democracy and human rights in Tanzania.

“I am not doing anything illegal. I am asking for basic human rights,” she said.

She said Nairobi still remains the best place ton stay and work.