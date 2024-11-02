Tanzanian Actress Grace Mapunda, Known As Tessa From Huba, Dies

Famous Huba serial drama actress Grace Mapunda, popularly known as Tessa, has passed away.

She died early Saturday morning at Mwananyamala Referral Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where she was receiving treatment for breathing complications.

The director of Huba, Aziz Ahmed, confirmed the sad news, revealing that Grace was admitted to the hospital on October 31, 2024.

It’s true; she passed away early this morning at Mwananyamala Hospital,” he shared.

“She hadn’t been unwell for long. She was brought to the hospital two days ago, and we visited her yesterday. Sadly, she passed away in the early hours of today,” he said.

He shared that burial arrangements are currently underway in Sinza, Dar es Salaam, where the actress resided, and assured the public that more details will be provided later.

Grace was a talented actress and a former member of the Kaole Group.

She had a significant impact on the Tanzanian entertainment industry, participating in several popular series, including Fukuto, Maisha, and Radi. In addition to her television work, she appeared in films such as Fake Smile, Wrong Richness, and Laana na Nasaha.