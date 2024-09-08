Tanzanian National Among Two Notorious Drug Traffickers Arrested in Donholm

An operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) officers domiciled at the DCI headquarters led to the arrest of two notorious drug traffickers, Teresia Nduku a Kenyan and Simba Kitwana Khamri, a Tanzanian national, in Donholm Nairobi.

Following their capture, the cunning suspects guided detectives to their abode in Manyanzani area in Tala Kangundo Sub-County.

During a thorough search of their house, authorities unearthed a backpack with a cunningly concealed compartment housing cannabis sativa, alongside a digital scale and various incriminating documents.

According to police, investigation revealed that this is a unique type of cannabis sativa that originated from foreign lands and infiltrated Kenya via the Namanga border.

It was further revealed that the Tanzanian suspect came to Kenya as a maestro in skilful packaging and disguising the illicit drug in backpacks for distribution to consumers worldwide.

According to intelligence reports, the street value of one gram of this particular cannabis sativa is Sh8000. Nevertheless, more analysis will be conducted to unravel its distinctiveness.

In the ongoing battle against trafficking in narcotics, smugglers are constantly finding new tricks to outsmart the authorities and hide their illegal goods.

In Siaya, a brazen trafficker attempted to ship a suspicious package to Mombasa. Using a nylon sack to conceal his cargo, the trafficker’s plan seemed foolproof. However, as the package was being inspected at the booking office, the trafficker vanished into thin air, setting off alarm bells for the vigilant attendant.

Sensing something fishy, the attendant alerted the police, and a swift response was mounted.

Upon opening the sack, the officers were greeted by a surprising sight – a layer of raw bananas. But beneath the bananas lay a whopping 245 long rolls of cannabis sativa, weighing 17.5 kilograms.

The seized narcotics were swiftly taken to the safe confines of Siaya Police Station, as relentless pursuit for the elusive trafficker is currently underway.

Cases of drug trafficking have been on the rise amid police operations. Dozens of suspects have been arrested in the operations and are facing charges in courts.