Tarik Skubal, the two-time Cy Young Award winner who was the top free agent on this offseason’s market, has a agreed to record $450 million, nine-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Skubal’s deal, averaging $50 million annually, is the largest for a pitcher, topping Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that started in 2024. The previous high for a pitcher’s average salary was $37 million for Jacob deGrom in a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas that began in 2023.

Skubal’s agreement includes a full no-trade clause and a $45 million signing bonus that is shielded from the management lockout that threatens the 2027 season, the person said. A two-time All-Star left-hander who turned 30 on Nov. 20, Skubal is 43-17 with a 2.42 ERA in 88 starts over the last four seasons, striking out 655 and walking 95 in 546 innings.

Skubal had a $32 million salary this year after winning a record amount in salary arbitration.

He was 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts this year for Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on Aug. 2 for three prospects: right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and outfielder Zyhir Hope. Skubal didn’t pitch for the Tigers between April 29 and June 13 because of surgery to remove a loose body in his pitching elbow. Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache used a NanoNeedle scope 2.0 to perform the procedure, designed to speed recovery.

Skubal was 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in a pair of postseason starts for the Dodgers. He beat Atlanta in a Division Series opener and lost Game 1 of the NL League Championship Series against Milwaukee, allowing two runs over five innings in a 2-1 defeat. The Brewers went on to sweep the two-time defending World Series champions.

He averaged 96.8 mph with his four-seam fastball this year, down from 97.6 mph in 2025, when he won his second straight AL Cy Young Award. He threw 38% four-seamers this year, 25.6% changeups, 17.5% sinkers, 13.9% sliders and 5% curveballs.

Skubal is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA in 160 starts and three relief appearances over seven major league seasons with 1,075 strikeouts over 925 1/3 innings.

By CNN