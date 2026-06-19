Tay Keith, producer who worked with Travis Scott and Drake, found dead

Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith, who has worked with hip-hop artists including Drake, Travis Scott, Eminem and Beyoncé, has been found dead in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville police said the 29-year-old was found dead by officers after performing a welfare check, but “no foul play is suspected” in his death.

A cause of death hasn’t been released but an autopsy is being conducted.

Keith, whose real name is Brytavious Chambers, has also worked with stars including Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage and J Cole. He is best known for his work co-producing Scott’s hit track Sicko Mode, which earned him his first Grammy Award nomination in 2019.

He was nominated a second time in the best rap song category in 2024 for his work on Drake and 21 Savage’s song Rich Flex.

Keith worked with a lengthy list of artists over the years, including Beyonce’s Before I Let Go, Lil Nas X’s Holiday, Eminem’s Not Alike and DJ Khaled’s I Did It.

The Memphis-born rap producer is credited with helping launch hip-hop artist Sexyy Red into mainstream success, producing her breakout single Pound Town and a list of other tracks such as Get It Sexyy, which was recently featured on the HBO series Euphoria.

Last year, Keith was featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Music list.

His Memphis-influenced style also appeared in tracks he recorded with Cardi B, Moneybagg Yo, and others.

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, who has known Keith since the age of 14, posted on Instagram about his death, writing: “We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving.”

His post also included a phone log, showing that the two spoke frequently.

Keith began his career while still studying at Middle Tennessee State University, where he received a degree in integrated studies and media management.

“There wouldn’t be any point for me to come to college if I didn’t want to finish it — I could have just focused 100% on music,” he said in a 2020 interview with a university magazine.

“By my last week of college, I had my first No. 1 single, so it didn’t make any sense to drop out.”

By BBC News