Taylor Frankie Paul, star of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ is the new ‘Bachelorette

ABC is trying something a little bit different with the new season of “The Bachelorette.”

Instead of going with one of the runner-ups from a past season of “The Bachelor,” the network is borrowing from another reality series.

This time around, participants will be vying for the heart of Taylor Frankie Paul, who is one of the stars of the Hulu series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

The 31-year-old Utah native is a single mother of three who came to fame as one of the breakout stars of “MomTok” in which a group of young mothers would get together and film TikTok videos.

Paul went viral after pulling back the curtain on a “soft-swinging” scene in her Utah community, which led to the Emmy-nominated reality show that delves into the lives of some of the “MomTok” women.

Her new gig is aiming to share even more of Paul’s life.

“Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following,” according to “The Bachelorette” press release. “As a single mother of three, Paul shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.”

Paul found herself in the midst of scandal in 2022, when she announced that she was getting divorced after she said she violated the terms of her open marriage. She also revealed that she and her now ex-husband had participated in “soft swinging” with other couples in their social circle.

The first season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” debuted last year and focused on the fallout from Paul’s revelation, as well as her subsequent pregnancy with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

The pair have since split, but were together last year when Paul talked about wishing she had gone about things a bit differently in the past.

“I would have never opened my relationship and my marriage. I feel like that was a disaster waiting to happen,” she said then. “I think announcing it to the world, I wish that hadn’t had to happen as well, but also it got us where we are today.”

The new season of “The Bachelorette” will debut in 2026. Season three “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” starts November 13, 2025.

