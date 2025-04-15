Taylor Schilling Siblings: Getting to Know Sam Schilling

Taylor Schilling, born July 27, 1984, in Boston, Massachusetts, is an American actress renowned for her dynamic performances across film, television, and theater.

With a natural charisma and versatile acting range, she has captivated audiences worldwide, most notably through her breakout role as Piper Chapman in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

Raised in West Roxbury and Wayland, Massachusetts, Schilling grew up splitting time between her divorced parents—Patricia Miller, an MIT administrator, and Robert J. Schilling, a former prosecutor.

Her early passion for acting, sparked by watching shows like ER and performing in school plays such as Fiddler on the Roof, set the stage for a remarkable career.

Schilling graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2006 and briefly attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts before diving into professional acting.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Taylor has one sibling, a younger brother named Sam Schilling.

However, information about Sam is limited as Taylor tends to keep her personal life private, and little has been publicly shared about his profession or personal endeavors.

Growing up, Taylor and Sam navigated the challenges of their parents’ divorce, which meant splitting time between households.

Career

Schilling made her feature film debut in 2007 with a supporting role in Dark Matter, starring alongside Meryl Streep.

This early exposure paved the way for her first major television role as Nurse Veronica Flanagan Callahan in the NBC medical drama Mercy (2009–2010).

Though the series lasted only one season, Schilling’s performance as a tough Iraq War veteran earned her critical praise and opened doors to bigger opportunities.

Her breakthrough came in 2013 when she landed the role of Piper Chapman in Orange Is the New Black, Netflix’s groundbreaking comedy-drama series based on Piper Kerman’s memoir.

The show, which ran until 2019, became a cultural phenomenon, and Schilling’s portrayal of a woman navigating life in a women’s prison showcased her ability to blend humor, vulnerability, and complexity.

During this period, she also starred in films like The Lucky One (2012) opposite Zac Efron, Atlas Shrugged: Part I (2011), and The Titan (2018).

Schilling’s versatility extends to theater, with notable off-Broadway performances, including A Month in the Country (2015) alongside Peter Dinklage.

More recent projects include roles in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy (2022), Apple TV+’s Dear Edward (2023), and the AMC+ animated series Pantheon.

Accolades

Schilling received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2014, reflecting her ability to anchor a complex ensemble cast.

She also earned two Golden Globe nominations: one for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and another for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama, highlighting her range across genres.

Schilling won three Satellite Awards for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (2013, 2015, 2016) and shared three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, underscoring the collaborative strength of the Orange Is the New Black cast.

Early in her career, she was honored with the Emerson College Playwright’s Festival Outstanding Performance Award, a nod to her stage work.

Additionally, her performance in The Lucky One earned her a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actress: Romance in 2012.