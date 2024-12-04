Taylor Swift Celebrates Beyoncé’s Title As Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century

Taylor Swift is “really happy” for Beyoncé, who was recently named the greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard, according to a source close to the singer.

“Taylor will always support strong female artists and thinks Beyoncé is so deserving of this honor,” the insider told Page Six.

Swift, who was ranked second on the list, is reportedly unfazed by her runner-up position despite some disappointment among her fans.

“Taylor appreciates all the fan support but knows Beyoncé is a legend in the music industry,” the source added. “She’s proud of her own accomplishments and feels honored to be listed right next to Beyoncé.”

Billboard explained their decision, stating, “While Taylor Swift is the century’s biggest pop star by the numbers, Beyoncé tops our staff-chosen editorial list based on her 25 years of influence, impact, and evolution.”

The mutual admiration between the two music icons is well-documented.

Their bond dates back to 2009, when Beyoncé invited Swift, then 19, back on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards after Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech. Since then, they have consistently shown public support for each other.

In 2021, Beyoncé sent Swift flowers to celebrate her Grammy win for Album of the Year. More recently, the pair attended each other’s movie premieres—Swift’s Eras Tour concert film in October and Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé in November.

Also Read: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter Win at MTV Video Music Awards, Chappell Roan Gets Medieval