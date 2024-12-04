Taylor Swift Gears Up for Downtime After Eras Tour Finale

Taylor Swift is preparing for a well-earned break as her monumental Eras Tour wraps up on December 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The pop sensation, who has performed over 150 shows since the tour began in March 2023, is eager to relax after nearly two years on the road.

“Taylor’s exhausted,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She’s excited for some relaxation and downtime.”

The singer plans to spend much of her break in Kansas City with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. The couple, who started dating last summer during Swift’s demanding tour schedule, is looking forward to enjoying everyday moments together.

“They want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple,” a source shared. “Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together, which will help them learn more about each other’s personalities and habits.”

Despite her plans for a quiet retreat, Swift is reportedly already brainstorming ideas for her next album and tour. However, her personal life may influence her future projects.

“A lot hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source said. “She’s told her team to give her one year to focus on her personal life and see how things develop.”

Also Read: How Christian Louboutin Made Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Shoes ‘Unslippable’

While marriage isn’t an immediate priority, the couple is taking their relationship seriously. “Taylor feels like Travis is The One, but she’s not rushing it,” the insider noted. “Marriage is a big deal, and she wants it to be forever.”

Swift also has big plans for her upcoming 35th birthday on December 13. She intends to celebrate in New York City with a small, intimate gathering of her closest friends, echoing last year’s festivities.

“Taylor is excited about turning 35. She knows she’s accomplished so much,” the insider revealed.

For Christmas, Swift plans to host both her and Kelce’s families, who have grown close over the past year. This follows a successful Thanksgiving celebration at Swift’s Nashville home, where Kelce’s parents, brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and three nieces joined Swift’s family for the holiday.

“It was really important for them to celebrate together after missing out last year due to Taylor’s tour,” a source said. “They’re so grateful they were able to make it happen.”