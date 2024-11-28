How Christian Louboutin Made Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Shoes ‘Unslippable’

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which spans nearly two years and covers her 11-album career, has captivated fans worldwide.

As the tour approaches its final stop in Vancouver on December 8, one question lingers: how does Swift, 34, perform for over three hours in high heels, rain or shine?

The answer lies in her footwear. Legendary designer Christian Louboutin, known for his iconic red-soled shoes, crafted custom heels for Swift to meet the physical demands of her performances.

How Christian Louboutin Made Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Shoes

In an interview with InStyle, Louboutin explained that he modified his signature red soles with rubber to make them “unslippable.” He added, “Weather is unpredictable, but the red rubber soles ensure ease of movement. We typically use this feature for musicians’ tours to withstand night-after-night performances.”

Swift’s stage shoes, including knee-high boots, loafers, and strappy pumps, are not just stylish but also practical. Louboutin incorporated sturdy block heels and flats for comfort and quick costume changes. “Each pair is made to allow for seamless transitions during the show while maintaining the comfort needed for over three hours of dancing and performing,” he shared.

The design inspiration drew from both Swift’s career and Louboutin’s roots in crafting shoes for cabaret dancers. “The stage clothes from the Eras Tour heavily influenced the designs,” he said. “It’s been a joy imagining how the shoes come to life during her performances.”

Louboutin’s team also hand-placed thousands of crystals on Swift’s knee-high boots and colorful booties, adding dazzling details to her costumes, especially during her “1989” set.

Fans eager for a closer look at Swift’s stage wardrobe can find exclusive photos in the official Eras Tour book, available at Target this Friday.