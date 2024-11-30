Taylor Swift Mimics Travis Kelce’s Iconic First-Down Celebration During Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift delighted fans with her enthusiasm during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, mimicking Travis Kelce’s iconic first-down celebration after a remarkable play.

HER DOING THE FIRST DOWN POSE 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jm6eKKh4rb — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) November 29, 2024

Kelce, 35, caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes before lateraling the ball to running back Samaje Perine, who pushed past the first-down marker.

Cameras captured Swift, 34, celebrating the play from the stands by replicating Kelce’s famous gesture, showcasing her support for the star player.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Spotted Gifting Young Fans Souvenirs, Snapping Pics With Them After Chiefs Vs. Raiders Game

Dressed in a red Louis Vuitton sweatshirt, black skinny jeans, and stylish Alaïa boots, Swift completed her look with a scarlet Versace purse and a pendant necklace featuring Kelce’s jersey number, 87—a subtle nod to their relationship. She watched the game from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, and her father, Scott.

It remains unclear whether Swift spent Thanksgiving with Kelce’s family. Donna had previously hinted on NBC’s Today show that Swift might skip the family gathering due to her busy schedule with her Eras Tour.

Swift has missed Kelce’s recent away games against the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills, citing tour commitments. While the Chiefs edged out the Panthers, they suffered their first loss of the season against the Bills on November 17.

The pop sensation is nearing the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which will conclude in Vancouver, Canada, next month. Following her performances in Toronto, Swift became emotional, thanking her fans, band, and crew for their unwavering support over the nearly two-year journey.