Taylor Swift Spotted Gifting Young Fans Souvenirs, Snapping Pics With Them After Chiefs Vs. Raiders Game

Pop superstar Taylor Swift delighted young fans with memorable gestures following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night.

Swift, who watched the game from a VIP box, was seen leaning out of her window to hand out small gifts to fans, creating a heartwarming post-game moment.

In a video shared by a local sports journalist, the Grammy-winning singer handed an item to a young girl with braids before calling over another fan sporting Travis Kelce’s jersey number, 87.

WATCH: Taylor Swift is giving young fans some souvenirs of some kind after the game and taking pictures. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Ee22N7Jv9C — Vince Lovergine (@Vince_Lovergine) November 30, 2024

The interactions were filled with warmth as Swift took photos with the excited children, giving them memories to treasure.

The Chiefs narrowly defeated the Raiders 19-17, and Swift was spotted celebrating alongside Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, and other guests in the VIP section.

Matching the team’s colors, Swift donned a red-and-black outfit accessorized with a necklace bearing Kelce’s jersey number, 87, showing her support for the NFL star.

Despite her busy schedule on the global Eras Tour, Swift has attended several Chiefs games this season, often stealing the spotlight with her enthusiastic cheers.

She previously attended the Nov. 10 game against the Denver Broncos and even sported a varsity jacket during a Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers match.

However, Swift will be unable to attend the Chiefs’ Dec. 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, as she will be performing the final concert of her record-breaking tour.