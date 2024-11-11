Taylor Swift Corrects Security Guard’s Tone With Photographers At Chiefs Game Arrival

Taylor Swift made a graceful arrival at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game on Sunday, where she gently corrected one of her security guards for yelling at photographers.

Swift, accompanied by her parents, Andrea and Scott, arrived in a golf cart and was quickly surrounded by photographers.

In a video shared on social media platform X, a member of Swift’s security team was heard shouting, “Guys, stay back!” at the photographers. Swift calmly intervened, saying, “Stay back, please,” and continued walking toward the stadium’s VIP suite where she typically watches games.

The clip drew positive reactions online, with one fan praising her as a “polite queen,” while others admired her respectful approach.

As Swift continued inside, another security guard asked photographers to “stand up” to avoid capturing her from inappropriate angles. After the photographers complied, he thanked them.

Once inside, Swift watched the game with family and friends, cheering as her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, scored a record-setting touchdown—the 76th of his career. The Chiefs narrowly defeated the Broncos 16-14, keeping their undefeated streak this season.