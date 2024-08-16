Close Menu
    Taylor Swift’s Subtle Dig at Kanye West? Fans Think So

    Andrew Walyaula
    Taylor Swift seems to have found a way to mix success with a little bit of revenge, and her fans believe Kanye West, now known as Ye, might be the target.

    For those unfamiliar with their history, the tension between Swift and Ye dates back to 2009 when Ye interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

    The feud escalated in 2016 over a dispute about whether Swift approved of lyrics Ye wrote about her. The situation intensified when Ye’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian, released an edited video of Swift and Ye’s conversation, leading to the #TaylorSwiftIsASnake trend on social media.

    However, in 2020, a leaked video of the entire conversation seemed to clear Swift’s name.

    Now, Swift is at the height of her career with her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, sitting firmly at the top of the charts. Meanwhile, Ye’s recent album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vulture 2, has been unable to dethrone her.

    One track on Swift’s album, “thanK you aIMee,” includes lyrics about a “mean girl” that some fans think could be a subtle reference to Kardashian. Fans noticed that the capitalized letters in the title spell “Kim,” leading to much speculation among her loyal fan base, known as Swifties.

    Adding fuel to the fire, Swift recently released a live version of the song, performed during her Eras Tour in London, with the title altered to “thank You aimEe.” The new capitalized letters spell “Ye,” which fans see as a not-so-subtle nod to her ongoing feud with the rapper.

    While it’s clear that Swift and Ye won’t be reconciling anytime soon, Swift’s latest move is being celebrated by her fans as a clever and stylish way to keep the upper hand.

     

