Bafta Creates New Award For Children’s Films

Children’s and family films are to get their own dedicated category at the Bafta film awards.

The prize is open to any genre of film that Bafta says has a “specific inter-generational appeal to children, young people and adults”.

Films with a certificate rating of U, PG or 12A will be eligible.

It is the first new film category to be introduced by Bafta for five years, and will be awarded for the first time in 2025.

Films can be nominated in more than one category – for example Inside Out 2, which recently became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, could receive a nomination for best animation and best children’s film.

Other contenders in the new category could include the highly-anticipated Paddington in Peru, which will be released in November, and Despicable Me 4.

According to Deadline, similar family-focused awards will be added to Bafta’s TV awards in the near future.

Bafta has also made a number of other changes to next year’s February ceremony.

It has changed its rules on the number of theatrical screenings required for films nominated in the best film category.

Previously, films needed to be screened at least 10 times per day for a seven day period. Now, films must be exhibited on at least 50 commercial screens in the UK for at least seven days – the equivalent of at least 350 screenings.

For the best British film category, a new points-based system is being introduced to provide clearer guidance on how films qualify.

The 78th edition of the awards will take place on 16 February 2025.