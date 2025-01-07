Te’a Cooper Siblings: Meet Mia and twin brothers Sharife and Omar

Te’a Omari Cooper, born on April 16, 1997, is a former professional basketball player who played as a guard for the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.

A standout in high school at McEachern High School, she won three Georgia 6A state titles and was named co-MVP of the 2015 McDonald’s All-America game.

Cooper played college basketball at South Carolina, Tennessee, and Baylor, achieving significant accolades including All-SEC honors.

She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2020 but later joined the Sparks, where she averaged 8.2 points per game over her career.

Siblings

Te’a has three siblings, a sister named Mia and twin brothers Sharife and Omar.

All four siblings have been involved in basketball, with Te’a and Sharife achieving notable success in their respective careers.

Sharife was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, while Mia also played at a competitive level.

Their father, Omar Cooper, has been influential in their basketball journeys, coaching them through youth leagues.

Career

Cooper began her collegiate basketball journey at the University of Tennessee in 2015.

During her freshman year, she played in 30 games, starting 15, and averaged 8.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Her impressive performance earned her a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team, showcasing her quickness, ball-handling skills, and ability to score both inside and from long range.

After her freshman year at Tennessee, Cooper transferred to the University of South Carolina.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, she had to sit out the 2017-2018 season.

In her first active season with the Gamecocks during the 2018-2019 campaign, she made a significant impact by averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Her contributions were vital in leading South Carolina to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

For her final collegiate season, Cooper transferred to Baylor University as a graduate student.

She joined a strong program that was a national contender and had an outstanding senior year in 2019-2020.

Cooper averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting over 40% from three-point range.

Her leadership and scoring ability were instrumental in Baylor’s success that season, earning her accolades such as the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 honors.

WNBA career

Cooper was selected in the second round (18th overall) of the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury.

In her rookie season, she played in 22 games and averaged about 5.2 points per game, showcasing her potential as a guard in the league.

In early 2021, she was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, where she continued to develop her skills on the court.

During her time with the Sparks, she averaged approximately 8.2 points per game in the 2021 season and became known for her scoring ability and playmaking skills.

Accolades

In high school, Cooper was a five-time All-American, earning honors from McDonald’s, WBCA, USA Today, Parade, and Max Preps.

She was named co-MVP of the 2015 McDonald’s All-America Game and was a finalist for the 2015 Naismith Award.

Additionally, she was recognized as Georgia’s Miss Basketball in both 2014 and 2015.

During her college career, Cooper earned several honors at different institutions.

At the University of Tennessee, she was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and received SEC Freshman of the Week accolades.

At South Carolina, she earned All-SEC Second Team honors after leading the team in scoring with an average of 11.9 points per game during her junior year.

At Baylor University, Cooper was named First-Team All-Big 12 and co-Newcomer of the Year.

She was also a finalist for the Naismith/WBCA Nancy Lieberman Award for the nation’s top point guard and received multiple postseason All-America honors from organizations such as the Associated Press and USBWA.

Her impressive college statistics include averaging 13.6 points per game while leading Baylor in total points during her senior season.